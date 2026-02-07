NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.66 and traded as high as C$19.07. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$19.04, with a volume of 1,637,797 shares trading hands.

NVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares cut shares of NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NuVista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Desjardins raised NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.82.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11. The firm has a market cap of C$3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.24.

NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen. It creates the viscosity needed for pipeline transportation. The Wapiti Montney area delivers the largest portion of hydrocarbon production for NuVista.

