Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.66 and traded as high as $5.66. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund shares last traded at $5.6250, with a volume of 373,241 shares traded.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 16.4%.
About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE: ACP) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with high current income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in a broad range of credit instruments, including investment-grade corporate bonds, high-yield debt, bank loans and emerging-market debt securities. To enhance returns, the fund may employ leverage and use derivatives for hedging or efficient portfolio management.
The fund’s investment approach combines top-down credit allocation with bottom-up security selection.
