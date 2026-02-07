National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

National Australia Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.91 and traded as high as $15.54. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 175,691 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Macquarie Infrastructure raised National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NABZY

National Australia Bank Price Performance

National Australia Bank Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93.

(Get Free Report)

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS: NABZY) is one of Australia’s largest banking groups, offering a broad range of financial services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities include personal and business banking — such as deposits, home and business lending, credit cards and payment services — as well as wealth management, insurance, markets and specialist lending. The bank provides transaction and cash management solutions, financing and advisory services to corporate clients and institutional investors.

Headquartered in Melbourne, NAB traces its corporate origins to a 1982 merger between the National Bank of Australasia and the Commercial Banking Company of Sydney, with precursor institutions dating to the 19th century.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.