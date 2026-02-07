OnChip Technologies (NASDAQ:ONCH) Trading Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of OnChip Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCH – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.19. Approximately 44,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 67,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of OnChip Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get OnChip Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ONCH

OnChip Technologies Stock Up 0.2%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23.

OnChip Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ:ONCH) is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in edge-based voice and audio processing solutions. The company develops digital signal processing (DSP) intellectual property cores and accompanying software frameworks designed to enable low-power, always-listening voice interfaces and advanced audio features. By integrating custom DSP hardware blocks with optimized software, OnChip enables functionalities such as keyword spotting, noise reduction, echo cancellation and far-field voice capture in compact system-on-chip (SoC) designs.

OnChip’s product portfolio consists of licensable DSP IP blocks, software development kits (SDKs) and turnkey reference designs that original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and semiconductor partners can embed directly into consumer electronics, automotive infotainment systems, smart home devices and industrial automation platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OnChip Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OnChip Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.