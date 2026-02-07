HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hg Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.46 and traded as high as $5.00. HG shares last traded at $4.6655, with a volume of 1,810 shares changing hands.

HG Stock Up 0.5%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.50.

HG (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter. HG had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 4.58%.

HG Company Profile

HG Holdings, Inc engages in the title insurance and real estate businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Title Insurance Services, Reinsurance, Management Services, and Real Estate. The company provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow, and similar or related services in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. It also owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by U.S. government tenant agencies and sub-agencies, such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Veterans affairs, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Immigration & Customs Enforcement, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation.

