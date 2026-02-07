Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) Shares Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.90 and last traded at $35.14. 67,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 77,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.63.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Bar Harbor Bankshares from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.19. The company has a market capitalization of $594.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 677.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. The company offers a comprehensive suite of commercial and consumer banking services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and digital banking capabilities. It serves individuals, small businesses, and corporate clients across its footprint in Maine and New Hampshire, with a network of full-service branch offices and lending centers.

In addition to traditional deposit and loan products, Bar Harbor Bankshares provides specialized financial services such as mortgage lending, commercial real estate financing, equipment loans, and lines of credit tailored to the needs of local businesses.

