TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.83 and last traded at $43.7510. Approximately 619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.0979.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Stock Up 0.5%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 million, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.76.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.5719 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 355.0%.

Institutional Trading of TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF ( BATS:NOVZ Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.47% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (NOVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOVZ was launched on Oct 30, 2020 and is managed by TrueShares.

