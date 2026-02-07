TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.83 and last traded at $43.7510. Approximately 619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.0979.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Stock Up 0.5%
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 million, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.76.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.5719 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 355.0%.
Institutional Trading of TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF
TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Company Profile
The TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (NOVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOVZ was launched on Oct 30, 2020 and is managed by TrueShares.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The day the gold market broke
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- He just nailed another gold prediction?…
Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.