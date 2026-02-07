ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES) Trading Down 5.2% – What’s Next?

ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.15 and last traded at $34.23. Approximately 117,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 46,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.11.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 5.1%

The firm has a market cap of $118.70 million, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS Clean Energy ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,920,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 96,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 70,397 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,139,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,400,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the period.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy index. The fund tracks an index of US- and Canada-listed companies in the clean energy industry. ACES was launched on Jun 29, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.

