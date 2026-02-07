CIBC World Markets Has Lowered Expectations for Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Stock Price

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target cut by stock analysts at CIBC World Markets from C$183.00 to C$140.00 in a note issued to investors on Saturday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC World Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TRI. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$275.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$285.00 to C$175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Huber Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$183.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$178.00.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRI

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of TRI stock traded down C$0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$120.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,234. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$171.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$208.43. The company has a market cap of C$53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of -0.02. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of C$116.21 and a 1-year high of C$299.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported C$1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.76 billion for the quarter. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 20.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 5.6395803 earnings per share for the current year.

More Thomson Reuters News

Here are the key news stories impacting Thomson Reuters this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed underlying strength — TRI reported C$1.47 EPS and C$2.76B revenue with a 32% net margin, reinforcing profitability and supporting the company’s AI-related growth narrative. Q4 Earnings Highlights

Q4 results showed underlying strength — TRI reported C$1.47 EPS and C$2.76B revenue with a 32% net margin, reinforcing profitability and supporting the company’s AI-related growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Management framed recent weakness in software/AI stocks as sentiment-driven rather than fundamental, a message aimed at calming investors and defending valuation. CEO Comments on Software Stocks

Management framed recent weakness in software/AI stocks as sentiment-driven rather than fundamental, a message aimed at calming investors and defending valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage includes full Q4 earnings call transcripts and writeups highlighting revenue growth and AI initiatives — useful for investors wanting detail but not a clear immediate catalyst. Earnings Call Transcript

Market coverage includes full Q4 earnings call transcripts and writeups highlighting revenue growth and AI initiatives — useful for investors wanting detail but not a clear immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple major banks cut price targets today — TD lowered its target to C$175 (from C$285), BMO to C$165 (from C$275), and CIBC to C$140 (from C$183). Though several firms kept buy/outperform ratings, the across?the?board target reductions are putting downward pressure on the share price. BayStreet.CA Analyst Ratings

Multiple major banks cut price targets today — TD lowered its target to C$175 (from C$285), BMO to C$165 (from C$275), and CIBC to C$140 (from C$183). Though several firms kept buy/outperform ratings, the across?the?board target reductions are putting downward pressure on the share price. Negative Sentiment: National Bank also trimmed its target on adjusted valuation assumptions, adding to the negative analyst tone and raising questions about near?term valuation multiples. National Bank Cuts Target

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters is the result of the $17.6 billion megamerger of Canada’s Thomson and the United Kingdom’s Reuters Group in 2008 and the 2018 carve-out of its finance and risk business, Refinitiv, in which it holds a 45% stake. In 2019, the company agreed to exchange its 45% stake in Refinitiv for a 15% stake in LSE. Since the divestiture, the company is more concentrated on selling its flagship legal data and software, WestLaw, and its tax accounting software, OneSource. In addition, the company does hold a significant investment in the publicly traded Tradeweb, which operates a fixed income exchange.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.