ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES) Shares Down 5.2% – Here’s Why

ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.15 and last traded at $34.23. 117,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 46,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.11.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 5.1%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.44. The company has a market cap of $118.70 million, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS Clean Energy ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 9,621.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,128,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,690 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,139,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,400,000 after acquiring an additional 24,792 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,382,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,920,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,502,000.

About ALPS Clean Energy ETF

The ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy index. The fund tracks an index of US- and Canada-listed companies in the clean energy industry. ACES was launched on Jun 29, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.

