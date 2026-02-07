Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Should You Sell?

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.4001 and last traded at $35.6750. Approximately 546 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.4636.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 million, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.68.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (XDAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. XDAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

