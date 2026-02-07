Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Stock Price Up 5.4% – Here’s What Happened

Aris Mining Co. (OTC:TPRFF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.1999 and last traded at $18.06. 1,984,335 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5,375% from the average session volume of 36,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.

Aris Mining Stock Down 0.6%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80.

Aris Mining Company Profile

Aris Mining Corporation together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia. It also holds interests in the Marmato project in Colombia; Juby project located in Ontario, Canada; and Toroparu project in the western Guyana gold district. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp.

