Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) Stock Price Down 5.6% – Time to Sell?

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) shares fell 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.8010 and last traded at $0.8379. 94,857 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 118,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8875.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Biofrontera in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biofrontera in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 47.28% and a negative return on equity of 1,104.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Analysts forecast that Biofrontera Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biofrontera stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,046,050 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 71,525 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 10.32% of Biofrontera worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company's stock.

Biofrontera AG is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of products for dermatological applications. The company's core expertise lies in photodynamic therapy (PDT), a treatment modality that uses a photosensitizing agent activated by a specific light source to target diseased skin cells while sparing surrounding healthy tissue.

The flagship product in Biofrontera’s portfolio is Ameluz (aminolevulinic acid hydrochloride 10 % gel), which has received marketing approval in the European Union for treatment of actinic keratosis and basal cell carcinoma, and in the United States for actinic keratosis.

