Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA) Stock Price Up 6.5% – Here’s What Happened

Enablence Technologies Inc. (CVE:ENA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.45 and last traded at C$2.45. 2,508 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 3,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.30.

Enablence Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$51.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.53.

Enablence Technologies Company Profile

Enablence Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells optical components in planar light wave circuits in Canada, China, and the United States. The company provides coarse wavelength division multiplexing optical demultiplexer and multiplexer, and LAN-wavelength division multiplexing, an optical component device. It also offers long delay lines, an optical component device used for laser locking, short-pulse lasers, and decoherence services. In addition, the company provides various customized design services.

