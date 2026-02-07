Top Penny Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 6th

Bitfarms, Peloton Interactive, and Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced shares of small companies—often trading for less than $5 per share and commonly quoted on over-the-counter markets or smaller exchanges. They typically have low market capitalization and thin trading volume, making them highly volatile and speculative investments with elevated risks of illiquidity, price manipulation, and loss despite the possibility of large percentage gains. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Peloton Interactive (PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PTON

Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares (MUD)

Read Our Latest Research Report on MUD

Further Reading