kneat.com (TSE:KSI) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.01 and last traded at C$4.05, with a volume of 124902 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded kneat.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of kneat.com from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.50.

kneat.com Trading Up 4.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$401.36 million, a P/E ratio of -210.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.15.

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.11 million for the quarter. kneat.com had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 29.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that kneat.com, inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at kneat.com

In other kneat.com news, insider Dave O’reilly purchased 6,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.13 per share, with a total value of C$27,481.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,481.02. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About kneat.com

Kneat Solutions provides leading companies in highly regulated industries with unparalleled efficiency in validation and compliance through its digital validation platform Kneat Gx. As an industry leader in customer satisfaction, Kneat boasts an excellent record for implementation, powered by our user-friendly design, expert support, and on-demand training academy. Kneat Gx is an industry-leading digital validation platform that enables highly regulated companies to manage any validation discipline from end-to-end.

