Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Lowered to $121.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.27.

Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock opened at $99.59 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $121.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.230 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.26%.

Insider Transactions at Estee Lauder Companies

In related news, VP Meridith Webster sold 5,430 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $476,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 3,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $364,748.76. Following the sale, the director owned 34,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,785.96. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estee Lauder Companies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Estee Lauder Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat expectations (EPS $0.89 vs. $0.84) and management raised full?year sales/earnings guidance, supported by stronger China sales and progress on the “Beauty Reimagined” turnaround — a core reason buyers are returning. Business Wire: Fiscal Q2 Results

Q2 results beat expectations (EPS $0.89 vs. $0.84) and management raised full?year sales/earnings guidance, supported by stronger China sales and progress on the “Beauty Reimagined” turnaround — a core reason buyers are returning. Positive Sentiment: Major brokers showed support: Citigroup upgraded EL to “buy” with a $120 PT and Bank of America reiterated a Buy with re?rating potential, signaling conviction among some institutional analysts that fundamentals and margin upside remain attractive. Benzinga: Citigroup Upgrade

Major brokers showed support: Citigroup upgraded EL to “buy” with a $120 PT and Bank of America reiterated a Buy with re?rating potential, signaling conviction among some institutional analysts that fundamentals and margin upside remain attractive. Positive Sentiment: Company announced a quarterly dividend (record Feb 27; pay Mar 16), which supports income investors and can help stabilize shares amid the volatility.

Company announced a quarterly dividend (record Feb 27; pay Mar 16), which supports income investors and can help stabilize shares amid the volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts trimmed price targets but left constructive ratings: JPMorgan cut its PT to $121 while staying “overweight” and Wells Fargo lowered its PT to $105 with an “equal weight” call — suggesting cautious optimism but reduced upside assumptions. Benzinga: PT Changes

Several analysts trimmed price targets but left constructive ratings: JPMorgan cut its PT to $121 while staying “overweight” and Wells Fargo lowered its PT to $105 with an “equal weight” call — suggesting cautious optimism but reduced upside assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed “market perform” with a $105 target, reflecting mixed analyst views on short?term growth versus longer?term restructuring benefits. Benzinga: Telsey Reaffirmation

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed “market perform” with a $105 target, reflecting mixed analyst views on short?term growth versus longer?term restructuring benefits. Negative Sentiment: Management warned tariffs will shave roughly $100M off full?year profitability (mostly in H2), pressuring margins and prompting talk of potential pricing actions — a clear near?term headwind. CNBC: Tariff Headwinds

Management warned tariffs will shave roughly $100M off full?year profitability (mostly in H2), pressuring margins and prompting talk of potential pricing actions — a clear near?term headwind. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat, the company’s cautious guidance and restructuring costs led to a heavy sell?off (shares fell sharply earlier on the outlook and restructuring impact), showing how sensitive EL is to near?term profit expectations. Investopedia: What Dragged Shares Lower

Despite the beat, the company’s cautious guidance and restructuring costs led to a heavy sell?off (shares fell sharply earlier on the outlook and restructuring impact), showing how sensitive EL is to near?term profit expectations. Negative Sentiment: Coverage and commentary questioning EL’s valuation and the pace of the turnaround have amplified volatility — several headlines ask whether to trim positions after the drop, keeping sentiment fragile in the near term. Forbes: Should You Cut Your Position?

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Estée Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company’s portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

Featured Articles

