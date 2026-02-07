Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Trading Up 10.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) shot up 10.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21. 533,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 317% from the average session volume of 127,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Separately, Atrium Research raised shares of Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.85.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, distributes, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces VQA wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, D’Ont Poke the Bear, and Backyard Vineyards brand names. The company also sells its products through liquor boards, licensed restaurants and bars, grocery chains, direct-to-consumer, and retail stores, as well as acts as a sales agent for beverage alcohol brands.

