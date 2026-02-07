Greif (NYSE:GEF) EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan Purchases 1,811 Shares

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan bought 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.10 per share, with a total value of $159,549.10. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 6,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,913. This represents a 36.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, February 5th, Bala Sathyanarayanan sold 10,838 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $811,766.20.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Bala Sathyanarayanan sold 2,499 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $180,652.71.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Bala Sathyanarayanan purchased 100 shares of Greif stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.69 per share, for a total transaction of $8,769.00.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Bala Sathyanarayanan purchased 200 shares of Greif stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.22 per share, for a total transaction of $17,844.00.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Bala Sathyanarayanan sold 7,000 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $466,340.00.

NYSE GEF opened at $75.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $75.99.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.21). Greif had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $994.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 82.96%.

Positive Sentiment: CFO Lawrence Hilsheimer bought roughly 18,322 shares across Feb. 3–4 (total purchase value ~\$1.63M), a strong insider buy that can be seen as management confidence in the business and supports the stock. Read More.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 524,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,352,000 after buying an additional 225,659 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Greif in the second quarter worth $9,052,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Greif in the second quarter valued at $6,052,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Greif by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 837,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,715,000 after purchasing an additional 79,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Medina Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Greif by 19.3% during the third quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 372,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 60,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

GEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Greif from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Greif from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Greif, Inc is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, with a history dating back to its founding in 1877. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has evolved from a regional barrel and drum manufacturer into a diversified packaging provider serving a wide range of end markets. Greif’s longstanding heritage in container solutions has positioned it as a trusted partner for customers seeking reliable, high-quality packaging options.

The company’s core business revolves around the design, manufacture and sale of industrial packaging products, including steel, plastic and fiber drums; intermediate bulk containers (IBCs); safety closures; rigid, flexible and reconditioned packaging; containerboard and protective packaging.

