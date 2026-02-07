Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.000-4.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.0 billion-$5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.0 billion.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $85.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.90 and its 200-day moving average is $63.13. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $37.34 and a 52-week high of $86.29.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 7.32%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Flowserve will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

FLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Flowserve from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Flowserve from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Flowserve from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.90.

In other Flowserve news, insider Lamar L. Duhon sold 1,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $111,841.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,713.16. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat and margin improvement: Flowserve reported $1.11 EPS vs. $0.94 consensus and highlighted stronger gross profit and aftermarket bookings (Q4 bookings ~ $1.2B, aftermarket growth +10%). This is the primary driver behind the rally. Article Title

Q4 EPS beat and margin improvement: Flowserve reported $1.11 EPS vs. $0.94 consensus and highlighted stronger gross profit and aftermarket bookings (Q4 bookings ~ $1.2B, aftermarket growth +10%). This is the primary driver behind the rally. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY2026 guidance: Management set FY2026 EPS guidance of $4.00–$4.20 (above consensus) and revenue guidance roughly in line with expectations, supporting a re-rating toward growth/value story. Article Title

Raised FY2026 guidance: Management set FY2026 EPS guidance of $4.00–$4.20 (above consensus) and revenue guidance roughly in line with expectations, supporting a re-rating toward growth/value story. Positive Sentiment: Strategic acquisition: Flowserve agreed to buy Trillium Flow Technologies’ valves division (~$490M) to bolster presence in nuclear and power end markets — a bolt-on that can lift long-term aftermarket and margin mix. Article Title

Strategic acquisition: Flowserve agreed to buy Trillium Flow Technologies’ valves division (~$490M) to bolster presence in nuclear and power end markets — a bolt-on that can lift long-term aftermarket and margin mix. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst model moves and positive ratings: Several brokers have buy/outperform ratings and price targets in the $73–$87 range; Zacks and others updated near-term estimates (mixed tweaks). These reinforce interest but are not unanimous upgrades. Article Title

Analyst model moves and positive ratings: Several brokers have buy/outperform ratings and price targets in the $73–$87 range; Zacks and others updated near-term estimates (mixed tweaks). These reinforce interest but are not unanimous upgrades. Negative Sentiment: Revenue slightly below consensus and mixed profitability signals: Q4 revenue (~$1.22B) came in a bit under Street estimates and some third?party summaries flagged GAAP swings and cash?flow variability, which could keep volatility in the name. Article Title

Revenue slightly below consensus and mixed profitability signals: Q4 revenue (~$1.22B) came in a bit under Street estimates and some third?party summaries flagged GAAP swings and cash?flow variability, which could keep volatility in the name. Negative Sentiment: Insider sales and mixed institutional flows: Recent disclosed insider selling and large portfolio shifts among institutions were noted by data providers — a potential near?term headwind for sentiment if selling continues. Article Title

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Flowserve by 48.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 471,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,047,000 after acquiring an additional 153,553 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 232,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve’s offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

