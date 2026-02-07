SentinelOne (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten Sells 23,063 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 23,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $303,278.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,122,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,761,466.75. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SentinelOne alerts:

On Tuesday, January 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 51,595 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $780,116.40.

On Friday, January 2nd, Tomer Weingarten sold 6,346 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $95,443.84.

On Thursday, December 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 125,429 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,892,723.61.

On Monday, December 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 38,684 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $564,012.72.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

S opened at $13.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.77. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $25.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $258.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.19 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 43.04%.The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SentinelOne by 37.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,104,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,758,000 after purchasing an additional 853,508 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,399,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,258,000 after purchasing an additional 437,724 shares in the last quarter. M & L Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,338,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 294,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 84,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,771,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.72.

Get Our Latest Research Report on S

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne’s solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company’s flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.