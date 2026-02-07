Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Globe Life from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Evercore lowered Globe Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globe Life from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $146.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.47. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $152.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.97.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.950-15.650 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 9,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,317,092.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 35,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,943.24. The trade was a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 777.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company’s product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

