JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock Price

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $235.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 110.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.05. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $84.00 and a 52 week high of $240.85.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.02 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 15.88%.The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,730. This trade represents a 20.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.29, for a total transaction of $23,029,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,378,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,284,003.67. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 519,964 shares of company stock worth $99,832,735 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 174.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 108.7% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM’s offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company’s solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

