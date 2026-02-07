Savant Capital LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 72.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,607 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $74,145,000. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,074,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,611,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,506,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,609,000 after purchasing an additional 808,590 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 39.0% in the third quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,739,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,368,000 after purchasing an additional 768,150 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $35.63 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.98.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

