GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Acquired by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,664,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,051,258,000 after acquiring an additional 271,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,097,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,389,000 after buying an additional 206,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,108,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,404,000 after purchasing an additional 129,315 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $1,809,220,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in GE Vernova by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,262,000 after acquiring an additional 462,038 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $778.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $670.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $628.99. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.25 and a 52 week high of $795.50. The stock has a market cap of $209.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.67.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $10.40. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 5th. This is an increase from GE Vernova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $785.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded GE Vernova from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho set a $714.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised GE Vernova from a “peer perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $725.00 to $804.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $788.24.

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

