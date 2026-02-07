GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Acquired by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,664,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,051,258,000 after acquiring an additional 271,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,097,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,389,000 after buying an additional 206,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,108,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,404,000 after purchasing an additional 129,315 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $1,809,220,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in GE Vernova by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,262,000 after acquiring an additional 462,038 shares during the period.
GE Vernova Trading Up 5.6%
Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $778.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $670.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $628.99. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.25 and a 52 week high of $795.50. The stock has a market cap of $209.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.67.
GE Vernova Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 5th. This is an increase from GE Vernova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.
Key GE Vernova News
Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Baird upgraded GEV to “outperform” with a $923 price target, arguing overcapacity risks are less likely than previously thought — a clear analyst endorsement that can support further upside. Baird upgrades GE Vernova, says overcapacity risks ‘farther away than believed’
- Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova’s Onshore Wind business booked 1.1 GW of U.S. repower orders for 2025, using U.S.-manufactured nacelles and drive trains — this directly supports near?term revenue and backlog growth in a high?margin services/repower segment. GE Vernova Bolsters US Onshore Wind Fleet with 1.1 GW of Repower Orders in 2025
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage pieces (Zacks) highlight a month?long share gain and cite AI-driven power demand, grid investments and repowering tailwinds — reinforcing momentum and investor attention. GEV Stock Surges 9.7% in a Month: Time to Hold or Book Profits?
- Neutral Sentiment: GE Vernova completed a $2.6 billion multi?tranche senior notes offering to help fund the remaining 50% of Prolec GE; proceeds are earmarked for acquisition financing and general corporate purposes — strategic but increases leverage. GE Vernova Announces Closing of $2.6 Billion Public Offering of Senior Notes
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets note GEV is a “trending” stock — helpful for liquidity and attention but not a fundamental driver by itself. GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage questioning whether GEV has “run too far” after a ~97% one?year gain highlights valuation concerns and could prompt profit?taking by momentum traders. Has GE Vernova (GEV) Run Too Far After 97% One Year Share Price Surge
- Negative Sentiment: Short?term pullbacks appeared (MarketWatch noted a recent daily decline), suggesting some investors are booking gains despite the stock’s outperformance — adds near?term volatility risk. GE Vernova Inc. stock falls Thursday, still outperforms market
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $785.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded GE Vernova from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho set a $714.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised GE Vernova from a “peer perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $725.00 to $804.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $788.24.
GE Vernova Profile
GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.
The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.
