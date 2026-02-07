nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Sells $453,419.64 in Stock

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Pierre Naude sold 24,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $453,419.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,166,823 shares in the company, valued at $21,796,253.64. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

nCino Trading Up 1.0%

NCNO stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. nCino Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.55.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. nCino had a positive return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.71%.The company had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. nCino has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.910 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.210-0.220 EPS. Analysts expect that nCino Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino News Summary

nCino announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Here are the key news stories impacting nCino this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat and constructive guidance — nCino reported revenue of $152.2M and EPS $0.31 (above estimates) and issued FY?2026 and Q4?2026 EPS guidance that signals improving profitability, which supports investor confidence. MarketBeat NCNO Summary

Quarterly beat and constructive guidance — nCino reported revenue of $152.2M and EPS $0.31 (above estimates) and issued FY?2026 and Q4?2026 EPS guidance that signals improving profitability, which supports investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: $100M buyback authorized — the board approved a $100M repurchase program (~3.7% of shares), which is a shareholder?friendly action that can reduce float and support the share price. Buyback Mention

$100M buyback authorized — the board approved a $100M repurchase program (~3.7% of shares), which is a shareholder?friendly action that can reduce float and support the share price. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus mixed but constructive — Street coverage averages a “Moderate Buy” with a mid?$30s target, implying upside vs. current levels but wide analyst dispersion; this keeps sentiment balanced. Analyst Coverage

Analyst consensus mixed but constructive — Street coverage averages a “Moderate Buy” with a mid?$30s target, implying upside vs. current levels but wide analyst dispersion; this keeps sentiment balanced. Neutral Sentiment: Technical & ownership factors — high institutional ownership (~95%) and the stock trading below its 50? and 200?day averages can amplify moves and limit near?term momentum despite fundamental positives. Ownership & Technicals

Technical & ownership factors — high institutional ownership (~95%) and the stock trading below its 50? and 200?day averages can amplify moves and limit near?term momentum despite fundamental positives. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling (Feb 3–4) — CEO Sean Desmond, CFO Gregory Orenstein, Director Pierre Naude and other senior insiders sold sizable blocks at ~$18.26–$18.68 (aggregate proceeds ? $1.1–1.2M). Multiple Form 4s and concurrent sales raise investor concern and have likely created short?term downward pressure. Insider Selling Alert

Clustered insider selling (Feb 3–4) — CEO Sean Desmond, CFO Gregory Orenstein, Director Pierre Naude and other senior insiders sold sizable blocks at ~$18.26–$18.68 (aggregate proceeds ? $1.1–1.2M). Multiple Form 4s and concurrent sales raise investor concern and have likely created short?term downward pressure. Negative Sentiment: Press amplification of insider sales — coverage noting the insider selling can accelerate momentum selling and volatility until management provides context (e.g., routine diversification or planned liquidity). Media Note

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NCNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of nCino from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stephens raised nCino from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on nCino

Institutional Trading of nCino

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nCino by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in nCino by 105.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in nCino by 16.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 281,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after buying an additional 39,345 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in nCino during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of nCino by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc provides a cloud-based banking operating system designed to modernize and streamline processes for financial institutions. Built on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, the nCino Bank Operating System integrates key banking functions into a unified platform, enabling banks and credit unions to enhance efficiency, reduce risk and improve customer experiences.

Founded in 2012 as a spinoff from Live Oak Bank, nCino launched its flagship offering to address the needs of commercial and retail lenders seeking to replace legacy systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.