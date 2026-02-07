New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 876,925 Shares of Xometry, Inc. $XMTR

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 92.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876,925 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Xometry worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 68.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Xometry alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Xometry from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Xometry from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xometry in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Xometry from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xometry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

Xometry Trading Up 9.4%

Xometry stock opened at $66.03 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.82 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.81 and a 200 day moving average of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $180.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.25 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 14,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $986,373.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 295,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,655,955.85. This trade represents a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vaidyanathan Raghavan sold 3,570 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $237,440.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 38,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,784.47. This trade represents a 8.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 63,436 shares of company stock worth $4,163,197 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Profile

(Free Report)

Xometry, Inc (NASDAQ: XMTR) operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.