Smith-Midland Corp. $SMID Stock Holdings Lifted by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in Smith-Midland Corp. (NASDAQ:SMID – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,832,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,981 shares during the period. Smith-Midland comprises approximately 41.7% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned 34.55% of Smith-Midland worth $67,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith-Midland by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Smith-Midland by 495.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Smith-Midland by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Berman McAleer LLC purchased a new stake in Smith-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 49.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Smith-Midland alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Smith-Midland in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Smith-Midland Price Performance

SMID stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. Smith-Midland Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Smith-Midland had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter.

Smith-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ: SMID) is a Virginia?based manufacturer specializing in precast and cast?in?place concrete products for use in residential, commercial and infrastructure applications. Headquartered in Midland, Virginia, the company operates a primary production facility where it designs, engineers and produces a wide array of concrete components under stringent quality controls. Smith?Midland’s products are widely used by builders, contractors and government agencies across the United States.

The company’s Construction Products Group offers an extensive portfolio of engineered solutions for transportation and site development projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smith-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.