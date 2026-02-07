Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA Purchases New Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 40,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.8% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,406.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,874,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,656,682 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,116,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,473,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,316 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 287.0% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,641,000 after buying an additional 1,264,139 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,125,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,986,000 after buying an additional 943,581 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.27 and a one year high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

