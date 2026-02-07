Elyxium Wealth LLC Has $2.72 Million Stake in Convergence Long/Short Equity ETF $CLSE

Elyxium Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Convergence Long/Short Equity ETF (BATS:CLSE – Free Report) by 76.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,342 shares during the quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC’s holdings in Convergence Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Convergence Long/Short Equity ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 84,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter.
CLSE stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. Convergence Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $229.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.27.
The Convergence Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (CLSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund establishes both long and short positions in US stocks. The actively managed fund intends to maintain a 50%-100% net long exposure. CLSE was launched on Dec 29, 2009 and is managed by Convergence.
