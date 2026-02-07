Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 194.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 52.4% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 246.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $79.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $81.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.60.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

