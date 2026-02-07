New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 6,181 Shares of Impinj, Inc. $PI

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Impinj worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Impinj by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Impinj by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period.

In other Impinj news, insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 134,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.36, for a total value of $20,242,816.44. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,132,152 shares in the company, valued at $170,230,374.72. The trade was a 10.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 666,192 shares of company stock valued at $105,288,457. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PI opened at $116.04 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.85 and a 12 month high of $247.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -297.53 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.15 and its 200 day moving average is $173.45.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Impinj had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $92.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Impinj has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.130 EPS. Research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded Impinj from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Impinj from $246.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Impinj from $255.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (down from $273.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.56.

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj’s platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj’s product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

