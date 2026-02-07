84,872 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS Purchased by Kraft Davis & Associates LLC

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 84,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 1.5% of Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $75.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $76.08.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.