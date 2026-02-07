AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 97,681 Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 $AOCT

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 (NYSEARCA:AOCT – Free Report) by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,681 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.43% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOCT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 in the first quarter valued at about $463,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 by 1,503.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 47,616 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 135,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 7,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 201,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of AOCT stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $26.76.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026

The Innovator 2 Yr to October 2026 (AOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure

