Share Andrew L. Takes Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Share Andrew L. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 0.4% of Share Andrew L.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Base Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Base Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 2.1%

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $251.01 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $262.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.84. The firm has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.