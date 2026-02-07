Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Holdings Boosted by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $519,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,355.30. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,744,764. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 14,875 shares of company stock worth $1,319,130 in the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $74.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.07 and its 200-day moving average is $89.72. The company has a market cap of $155.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.63 and a 52-week high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to show support — several firms reaffirmed or upgraded ratings and Citi left a “buy” view (while trimming its PT to $110), keeping sizable upside in street estimates. Read More.

Analysts continue to show support — several firms reaffirmed or upgraded ratings and Citi left a “buy” view (while trimming its PT to $110), keeping sizable upside in street estimates. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Large robotaxi expansion with partner WeRide — plan to deploy ~1,200 autonomous robotaxis across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Riyadh by 2027, reinforcing Uber’s AV growth narrative and long-term TAM. Read More.

Large robotaxi expansion with partner WeRide — plan to deploy ~1,200 autonomous robotaxis across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Riyadh by 2027, reinforcing Uber’s AV growth narrative and long-term TAM. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Underlying Q4 business metrics remain strong — revenue and bookings grew ~20% y/y and free cash flow/reported profitability improved, supporting medium?term fundamentals. Read More.

Underlying Q4 business metrics remain strong — revenue and bookings grew ~20% y/y and free cash flow/reported profitability improved, supporting medium?term fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate moves: Uber appointed a new CFO as it accelerates AV and robotaxi investment — operationally important but a longer?dated catalyst. Read More.

Corporate moves: Uber appointed a new CFO as it accelerates AV and robotaxi investment — operationally important but a longer?dated catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Legal hit — a jury in Arizona found Uber liable and ordered the company to pay $8.5M in a rape suit; the company faces thousands of similar claims, raising reputational and potential financial exposure. Read More.

Legal hit — a jury in Arizona found Uber liable and ordered the company to pay $8.5M in a rape suit; the company faces thousands of similar claims, raising reputational and potential financial exposure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS miss and cautious guidance — Uber missed EPS expectations and set Q1 EPS guidance below consensus, which triggered the post?earnings selloff despite solid revenue growth. Read More.

Q4 EPS miss and cautious guidance — Uber missed EPS expectations and set Q1 EPS guidance below consensus, which triggered the post?earnings selloff despite solid revenue growth. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple price?target trims and mixed analyst notes — several shops lowered targets (JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Wedbush, Cantor, etc.) or issued neutral/hold stances, increasing near?term uncertainty. Read More.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.94.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

