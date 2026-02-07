a16z Perennial Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 0.1% of a16z Perennial Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total transaction of $2,176,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 239,409 shares in the company, valued at $43,416,822.15. This represents a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 19,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,969,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $100,435,312.50. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,023,844 shares of company stock worth $167,455,085. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 4.5%

PLTR stock opened at $135.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.08. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.12 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The firm has a market cap of $323.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.64.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.95.

View Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.