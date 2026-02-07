Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,903 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,192.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 23,426 shares during the last quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 150,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $430,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.06.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.