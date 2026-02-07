Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $1.61 Million Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. $REZI

Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,264 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 588.2% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1,778.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3,591.2% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on REZI. Wall Street Zen lowered Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R bought 566,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.82 per share, for a total transaction of $18,034,239.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 14,960,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,042,855.44. This represents a 3.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew C. Teich bought 8,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.68 per share, for a total transaction of $250,011.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 340,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,450,252.28. This represents a 2.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased 1,697,907 shares of company stock valued at $53,222,621 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Resideo Technologies Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $36.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $45.29.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a positive return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Resideo Technologies

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a global provider of home comfort, security and energy management solutions. Formed as an independent company in 2018 following its spin-off from Honeywell, Resideo leverages decades of engineering experience to deliver connected products and services to residential and light commercial customers.

The company’s core offerings include smart thermostats, security systems, video doorbells, water leak and freeze detection devices, and indoor air quality monitors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.