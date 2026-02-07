Renasant Bank Sells 4,318 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Renasant Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Renasant Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 87,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 50,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,461,000. Finally, HORAN Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $358,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.5%

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $121.22 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $126.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

