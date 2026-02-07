Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Holdings Raised by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,824 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.6% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $20,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 42.6% in the second quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.46, for a total transaction of $1,590,690.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 9,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,962,956.64. The trade was a 21.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.31, for a total transaction of $6,935,793.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 2,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,843.65. The trade was a 82.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 39,594 shares of company stock valued at $24,325,407 in the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $860.00 target price (up from $750.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $800.00 target price (up from $770.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $847.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $661.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $656.76 and its 200-day moving average is $695.19. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.16 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $59.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.94%.

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

