JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for BCE (TSE:BCE) Stock Price

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BCE. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on BCE from C$40.75 to C$40.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BCE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$37.85.

TSE:BCE opened at C$34.25 on Friday. BCE has a 12 month low of C$28.73 and a 12 month high of C$36.59. The company has a market cap of C$31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.07.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. BCE had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of C$6.05 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.1120864 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 43.09%.

Positive Sentiment: National Bank raised its price target to C$39 and kept an “outperform” rating — a clear buy-side signal that implies meaningful upside from current levels. BayStreet.CA

National Bank raised its price target to C$39 and kept an “outperform” rating — a clear buy-side signal that implies meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan lifted its target from C$33 to C$37, signaling improved conviction from a large institutional analyst. BayStreet.CA

JPMorgan lifted its target from C$33 to C$37, signaling improved conviction from a large institutional analyst. Positive Sentiment: Technical note — shares have crossed above their 200-day moving average, which traders view as a bullish technical development that can attract momentum buyers. AmericanBankingNews

Technical note — shares have crossed above their 200-day moving average, which traders view as a bullish technical development that can attract momentum buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Scotiabank trimmed its target slightly to C$39.50 but maintained an “outperform” rating — still positive in absolute terms but a modest pullback from prior optimism. BayStreet.CA

Scotiabank trimmed its target slightly to C$39.50 but maintained an “outperform” rating — still positive in absolute terms but a modest pullback from prior optimism. Neutral Sentiment: Desjardins cut its target to C$40 (from C$41) but left a “buy” call intact; another mixed signal that keeps multi-analyst upside intact despite small haircut. BayStreet.CA TickerReport

Desjardins cut its target to C$40 (from C$41) but left a “buy” call intact; another mixed signal that keeps multi-analyst upside intact despite small haircut. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of BCE’s Q4 results and CEO comments emphasizes a focus on premium customers and revenue mix — strategically positive for ARPU but potentially limiting market-share gains if competitors cut prices. WTOP – Q4 Snapshot MSN – CEO comments

Coverage of BCE’s Q4 results and CEO comments emphasizes a focus on premium customers and revenue mix — strategically positive for ARPU but potentially limiting market-share gains if competitors cut prices. Negative Sentiment: An opinion piece warns investors to wait for a specific trigger before buying BCE, which can sap near-term demand from cautious retail/institutional flows. MSN – Opinion

Bell Media is Canada’s leading media and entertainment company with a portfolio of assets in premium video, audio, out-of-home advertising, and digital media. This includes Canada’s most-watched television network, CTV; the largest Canadian-owned video streamer, Crave, with a premium add-on to include STARZ; a powerful suite of specialty channels; the most-trusted news brand, CTV News; Canada’s cross-platform sports leaders, TSN and RDS; leading out-of-home advertising network, Astral; Québec’s fast-growing conventional French-language network, Noovo; the country’s leading radio and podcast app, iHeartRadio Canada; and a range of award-winning original productions, brands, and services.

