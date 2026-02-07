Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 147490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 24.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALPMY shares. Citigroup lowered Astellas Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Astellas Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Astellas Pharma Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc is a Tokyo-based, global pharmaceutical company traded in the United States as an American Depositary Receipt on the OTC Markets under the symbol ALPMY. The company focuses on discovering, developing and marketing prescription medicines in key therapeutic areas, including oncology, urology, immunology, neuroscience and cardiovascular/metabolic diseases. Astellas seeks to bring innovative treatments to market by combining internal research capabilities with external partnerships and collaborative agreements around the world.

Core products in Astellas’ portfolio include the immunosuppressant Prograf (tacrolimus), the overactive bladder treatments Vesicare (solifenacin) and Myrbetriq (mirabegron), and the prostate cancer therapy Xtandi (enzalutamide).

Featured Stories

