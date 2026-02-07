Desjardins Issues Positive Forecast for MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Stock Price

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from C$39.00 to C$48.00 in a report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of MDA Space from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MDA Space from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of MDA Space from C$37.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MDA Space from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MDA Space currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.43.

MDA Space Price Performance

MDA opened at C$34.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of C$4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of -0.97. MDA Space has a fifty-two week low of C$20.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$30.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.39.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MDA Space had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 7.22%.The company had revenue of C$409.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that MDA Space will post 0.9605084 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MDA Space

In other MDA Space news, Director John Carter Risley sold 75,700 shares of MDA Space stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.17, for a total value of C$2,056,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 313,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,523,500.70. The trade was a 19.44% decrease in their position. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDA Space Company Profile

MDA Space Ltd, formerly MDA Ltd, is a global space company. The Company is a robotics, satellite systems and Geo intelligence provider. It provides communications satellites and earth and space observation. It is also involved in space exploration and infrastructure. Its software, AURORA, is a digital satellite product line providing critical new solutions to operators. AURORA technology enables constellations to extend communication networks to every corner of the globe with digital automation, and robotics.

Featured Articles

