Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at ATB Capital

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by ATB Capital from C$37.00 to C$50.00 in a report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ERO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Ero Copper from C$36.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$41.91.

Ero Copper Price Performance

TSE:ERO opened at C$41.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17. The firm has a market cap of C$4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.99. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$13.17 and a 12 month high of C$53.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.51.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 3.45%.The business had revenue of C$246.59 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 4.7442244 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ero Copper

In other news, Director John H. Wright sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.11, for a total transaction of C$781,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 377,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,688,825.52. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. Insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Company Profile

