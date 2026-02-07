Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on March 10th

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the coal producer on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd.

Peabody Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Peabody Energy has a payout ratio of 10.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Peabody Energy to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy Trading Up 7.7%

NYSE:BTU opened at $36.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -81.96 and a beta of 0.52. Peabody Energy has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The coal producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. Peabody Energy’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation is one of the world’s largest private-sector coal companies, engaged primarily in the production and sale of metallurgical and thermal coal. The company’s operations span surface and underground mines, serving utilities, steel mills and other industrial customers that rely on coal as an essential component in power generation and steelmaking. Peabody’s product portfolio includes high-energy thermal coal for electricity generation and low-volatile metallurgical coal used in steel production, reflecting its diverse end-market reach.

Founded in 1883, Peabody Energy has grown from a regional mining concern into a global energy supplier.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.