EQT Corporation (EQT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th.

EQT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. EQT has a dividend payout ratio of 13.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EQT to earn $4.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $56.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74. EQT has a 1 year low of $43.57 and a 1 year high of $62.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About EQT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its position in EQT by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,526,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,105,000 after purchasing an additional 368,748 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,539,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in EQT by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,108,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,325,000 after acquiring an additional 49,714 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,029,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,021,000 after acquiring an additional 700,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in EQT by 1,286.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 735,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,920,000 after acquiring an additional 682,844 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) is a U.S.-based energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of natural gas. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company concentrates its upstream operations in the Appalachian Basin, producing from major shale formations including the Marcellus and Utica. EQT’s primary product is natural gas, with production activities supported by associated liquids and conventional gas assets where applicable.

In addition to drilling and well development, EQT operates and coordinates the infrastructure and commercial activities necessary to bring gas to market.

