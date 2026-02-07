CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Upgraded at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.
CTO Realty Growth Price Performance
CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently -117.83%.
Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 51.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CTO Realty Growth Company Profile
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in single-tenant net lease properties. The company’s primary focus is on acquiring, owning and managing retail assets leased to creditworthy operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. By targeting essential retail segments, CTO Realty Growth seeks to generate stable, inflation-protected income streams while maintaining a disciplined investment approach.
The REIT’s portfolio is concentrated in convenience store and fuel service locations, with additional assets in other retail categories where net lease structures prevail.
