CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Upgraded at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTO

CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

NYSE:CTO opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.43 million, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.18. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently -117.83%.

Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 51.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in single-tenant net lease properties. The company’s primary focus is on acquiring, owning and managing retail assets leased to creditworthy operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. By targeting essential retail segments, CTO Realty Growth seeks to generate stable, inflation-protected income streams while maintaining a disciplined investment approach.

The REIT’s portfolio is concentrated in convenience store and fuel service locations, with additional assets in other retail categories where net lease structures prevail.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.