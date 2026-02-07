Renaissance Group LLC Raises Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.09% of HealthEquity worth $7,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Axim Planning & Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in HealthEquity by 21.9% during the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 21.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 349,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,108,000 after purchasing an additional 61,317 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY opened at $79.45 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.07 and a fifty-two week high of $116.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.86%.The firm had revenue of $322.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-3.950 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

HQY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Wall Street Zen raised HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,007,290.88. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $1,046,036.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,366,073.90. This represents a 19.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,957. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

