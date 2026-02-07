Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Corning were worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $534,936,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 748.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,169,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $260,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,948 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 93.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,407,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $179,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,558 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Corning by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,952,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,151,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Corning by 125.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,683,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,277 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLW. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price objective on Corning in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.36.

Corning Stock Up 8.4%

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $122.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.96 and its 200 day moving average is $82.06. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $122.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $104.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.47, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, insider Eric S. Musser sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,860. This represents a 55.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 21,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $2,206,423.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 54,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,249. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 55,945 shares of company stock worth $6,072,986 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

See Also

